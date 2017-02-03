Friday , 3 February 2017
Angelina Jolie finally speaks adult on Trump transport ban

Posted date : February 3, 2017
Jolie pronounced in a New York Times opinion square that cultured formed on sacrament was “playing with fire.” PHOTO: FILE

Actor and tellurian rights disciple Angelina Jolie pronounced on Thursday that US President Donald Trump’s executive sequence exclusive travellers from 7 Muslim-majority countries hurts exposed refugees and could fuel extremism.

Without directly fixing Trump, Jolie, who has served as a special attach� for a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, pronounced in a New York Times opinion square that cultured formed on sacrament was “playing with fire.”

The Oscar-winning star added that as a mom of 6 children, “All innate in unfamiliar lands and unapproachable American citizens,” she believed in a need for a nation’s reserve though pronounced decisions should be “based on facts, not fear.”

Brangelina: Jolie postulated safekeeping of all 6 children

“I also wish to know that interloper children who validate for haven will always have a possibility to beg their box to a merciful America. And that we can conduct a confidence though essay off adults of whole countries — even babies — as vulnerable to revisit a nation by trait of embankment or religion,” she wrote.

Trump’s executive sequence bans adults of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering a United States for 90 days. Refugee admissions were dangling for 120 days while Syrian refugees were barred indefinitely.

The pierce has not usually caused amazement for a nations concerned though among other Muslim-majority countries, allies such as Germany and Britain and career State Department officials. Hollywood’s celebrities have also been regulating their spotlight to impact a president’s ban.

Jolie, 41, has perceived an titular Oscar for her charitable work. Last year, she visited interloper camps in Lebanon and Greece, assembly with families journey fight in a Middle East.

The tract thickens: Angelina Jolie questioned by FBI

She warned that by “implying Muslims are reduction estimable of protection, we fuel extremism abroad.”

Jolie’s op-ed is a initial criticism she has done publicly given filing for divorce in Sep from her husband, actor Brad Pitt. The former integrate share 3 adopted children from Cambodia, Vietnam and Ethiopia, and 3 biological children, who were innate in France and Namibia.

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

