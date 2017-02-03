Ronaldinho won World Player of Year twice while personification for Barcelona. PHOTO: REUTERS
BARCELONA: Spanish giants Barcelona announced mythological former actor Ronaldinho will lapse to act as an envoy for a bar on Thursday.
The Brazilian, who won a World Player of a Year twice as good as dual La Liga titles and a 2005-06 Champions League with Barca in 5 years during a Camp Nou, has not played given a brief spell during Fluminense came to an finish in Sep 2015.
Barca primarily announced a 10-year understanding had been agreed, though released a revised matter but a decisive timeframe for a agreement.
“FC Barcelona and Ronaldinho have reached an agreement whereby a Brazilian will turn a Club envoy and deputy during several events and activities over a entrance years,” pronounced Barca in a revised statement.
Ronaldinho, 36, will also be partial of a Barca legends group that will play muster matches opposite a world.
On tip of a trophies and 91 goals he scored in 198 appearances for Barca, Ronaldinho’s time in a Catalan collateral is fondly remembered for his vast array of skills and extended grin with that he mostly graced a pitch. His attainment from Paris Saint-Germain in 2003 also heralded a change in energy in Spanish football as he took a teenage Lionel Messi underneath his wing.
Suarez, Messi give Barcelona 2-1 lead over Atletico
Barcelona, Sevilla say vigour on Real Madrid
In a 14 years since, Barca have won 4 Champions Leagues and 8 La Liga titles to Real Madrid’s dual European crowns and 3 domestic titles.
