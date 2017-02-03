Friday , 3 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Ronaldinho allocated as Barcelona’s ambassador

Ronaldinho allocated as Barcelona’s ambassador

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 3, 2017 In Sports 0
Ronaldinho allocated as Barcelona’s ambassador
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Ronaldinho won World Player of Year twice while personification for Barcelona. PHOTO: REUTERSRonaldinho won World Player of Year twice while personification for Barcelona. PHOTO: REUTERS

Ronaldinho won World Player of Year twice while personification for Barcelona. PHOTO: REUTERS

BARCELONA: Spanish giants Barcelona announced mythological former actor Ronaldinho will lapse to act as an envoy for a bar on Thursday.

The Brazilian, who won a World Player of a Year twice as good as dual La Liga titles and a 2005-06 Champions League with Barca in 5 years during a Camp Nou, has not played given a brief spell during Fluminense came to an finish in Sep 2015.

Barca primarily announced a 10-year understanding had been agreed, though released a revised matter but a decisive timeframe for a agreement.

Suarez, Messi give Barcelona 2-1 lead over Atletico

“FC Barcelona and Ronaldinho have reached an agreement whereby a Brazilian will turn a Club envoy and deputy during several events and activities over a entrance years,” pronounced Barca in a revised statement.

Ronaldinho, 36, will also be partial of a Barca legends group that will play muster matches opposite a world.

On tip of a trophies and 91 goals he scored in 198 appearances for Barca, Ronaldinho’s time in a Catalan collateral is fondly remembered for his vast array of skills and extended grin with that he mostly graced a pitch. His attainment from Paris Saint-Germain in 2003 also heralded a change in energy in Spanish football as he took a teenage Lionel Messi underneath his wing.

Barcelona, Sevilla say vigour on Real Madrid

In a 14 years since, Barca have won 4 Champions Leagues and 8 La Liga titles to Real Madrid’s dual European crowns and 3 domestic titles.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Snapchat primogenitor Snap to lift adult to $3b in IPO
Ronaldinho allocated as Barcelona’s ambassador
Trump blast rattles fondness with Australia
Montreal mosque vandalized on day of Quebec sharpened victims’ funeral
Migration, Trump to browbeat EU summit
Wagner puzzled for South Africa Tests
Yemenis pray, criticism in NY opposite Trump transport ban
Pietersen fined for referee criticism
Patari Tabeer’s fifth strain shows Sindhi song in the tender glory
Angelina Jolie finally speaks adult on Trump transport ban
Saba Qamar creates possess video in support of Neelum Muneer
Cultural Caravan: PNCA skeleton debate from Chinese limit to Gwadar

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions