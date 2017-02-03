Montreal mosque vandalized on day of Quebec sharpened victims’ funeral

Speaking to CBC News, the director of a mosque, Ashek Ahmad, pronounced a mosque had been spray-painted with graffiti a few days ago. However, he didn’t consider anything of that incident until a desolation escalated on Thursday morning.
Musabbir Alam, co-founder of a Canadian Muslim Alliance, was during a wake for a Quebec City mosque victims when he found out a mosque had been vandalized. Six people were killed in a sharpened during Quebec City mosque on Sunday. A 27-year-old gunman stormed in and unleashed a fusillade of bullets from a pistol and semi-automatic rifle. The think after surrendered to military and was charged with 6 murders and 5 attempted murders.
“We were not awaiting that, on a same day,” Alam pronounced while vocalization to CBC News. “It’s kind of mocking that it could happen. On a one side, we’re indeed celebrating solidarity, and a other side, this is happening.”
Nearly 5,000 mourners packaged into a hockey locus in Montreal’s Olympic park for a funeral, while many some-more opposite Canada watched it on television. For many in the mostly physical nation, a rite was their initial glance of normal Muslim wake rites.
There were also prayers for a other 3 victims, who will be commemorated a subsequent day in Quebec City. Khaled Belkacemi, 60, and Abedlkrim Hassane, 41, both Algerian twin nationals, and Tunisian-born Aboubaker Thabti, 44, were shot dead, along with 3 other worshippers during a Quebec City mosque on Sunday.
A window had been crushed with a complicated intent and a building had been egged. PHOTO: CBC NEWS
