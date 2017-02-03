Friday , 3 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » International » Pietersen fined for referee criticism

Pietersen fined for referee criticism

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 3, 2017 In International 0
Pietersen fined for referee criticism
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PHOTO COURTESY: Cricket AustraliaPHOTO COURTESY: Cricket Australia

PHOTO COURTESY: Cricket Australia

SYDNEY: Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been charged with bungle for his on-air comments criticising an umpiring preference while personification for a Melbourne Stars during a Big Bash League (BBL) semi-final.

Pietersen was wearing a microphone when he slammed a umpire’s preference to spin down a held behind interest opposite Perth Scorchers batsman Sam Whiteman in a Jan 24 T20 contest match.

Match Referee David Talalla due a excellent of A$5,000 ($3,824) for Pietersen after going by a umpires’ report.

Big Bash smashes viewership, assemblage records

“That was a shocker, an comprehensive shocker,” pronounced Pietersen while fielding during a Scorchers’ run chase. “He says it could have been glove or pad, and we said, ‘well, he’s got large gloves and large pads to strech that’. Massive nick.”

Pietersen supposed a assign though doubtful a fine, ensuing in a conference on Thursday.

Match arbitrate Talalla stranded to a strange permit after going by additional submissions from Pietersen and video footage.

Big Bash League: Scorchers whip Sixers to lift third crown

Cricket Australia pronounced Pietersen had 48 hours to confirm if he wanted to interest a compare referee’s decision.

The 36-year-old was also on a receiving end, temporarily during least, of some critique from Australia manager Darren Lehmann for his performances in a BBL following a semi-final defeat.

“@KP24 @BBL time for stars to pierce KP on, spent too most income on him and didn’t win. Don’t wish to listen to his excuses anymore,” Lehmann wrote in a twitter that he deleted later.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Snapchat primogenitor Snap to lift adult to $3b in IPO
Ronaldinho allocated as Barcelona’s ambassador
Trump blast rattles fondness with Australia
Montreal mosque vandalized on day of Quebec sharpened victims’ funeral
Migration, Trump to browbeat EU summit
Wagner puzzled for South Africa Tests
Yemenis pray, criticism in NY opposite Trump transport ban
Pietersen fined for referee criticism
Patari Tabeer’s fifth strain shows Sindhi song in the tender glory
Angelina Jolie finally speaks adult on Trump transport ban
Saba Qamar creates possess video in support of Neelum Muneer
Cultural Caravan: PNCA skeleton debate from Chinese limit to Gwadar

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions