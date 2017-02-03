Pietersen fined for referee criticism

SYDNEY: Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been charged with bungle for his on-air comments criticising an umpiring preference while personification for a Melbourne Stars during a Big Bash League (BBL) semi-final.
Pietersen was wearing a microphone when he slammed a umpire’s preference to spin down a held behind interest opposite Perth Scorchers batsman Sam Whiteman in a Jan 24 T20 contest match.
Match Referee David Talalla due a excellent of A$5,000 ($3,824) for Pietersen after going by a umpires’ report.
“That was a shocker, an comprehensive shocker,” pronounced Pietersen while fielding during a Scorchers’ run chase. “He says it could have been glove or pad, and we said, ‘well, he’s got large gloves and large pads to strech that’. Massive nick.”
Pietersen supposed a assign though doubtful a fine, ensuing in a conference on Thursday.
Match arbitrate Talalla stranded to a strange permit after going by additional submissions from Pietersen and video footage.
PHOTO COURTESY: Cricket Australia
Cricket Australia pronounced Pietersen had 48 hours to confirm if he wanted to interest a compare referee’s decision.
The 36-year-old was also on a receiving end, temporarily during least, of some critique from Australia manager Darren Lehmann for his performances in a BBL following a semi-final defeat.
“@KP24 @BBL time for stars to pierce KP on, spent too most income on him and didn’t win. Don’t wish to listen to his excuses anymore,” Lehmann wrote in a twitter that he deleted later.
