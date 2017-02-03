The plant had primarily refused to news a occurrence though staff members during a hotel after assured her to hit military after they found out that she had been molested in Alzahrani’s room, justice papers showed.
The diplomat, who rubbed media affairs during a Saudi goal in a Chinese capital, was in Singapore on holiday with his family. However, he was alone in a room with a plant during a incident.
Alzahrani had pronounced in his counterclaim that a plant was conspiring with hotel staff to extract income from him, an claim that a decider dismissed.
Saudi diplomat jailed in Singapore for molesting woman
SINGAPORE: A Beijing-based Saudi diplomat was condemned in Singapore Friday to some-more than dual years in jail and 4 strokes of a shaft for molesting a hotel intern.
Bander Yahya A Alzahrani, 39, was condemned to 26 months and one week in jail after being convicted of “outraging modesty”, a authorised tenure in Singapore for passionate attack brief of rape.
Alzahrani was postulated bail for $14,140 and will be appealing a judgment and conviction, his counsel Shashi Nathan said.
“He’s apparently dissapoint and disappointed, though he understands there’s another theatre of a interest to be had, and that’s what we will be scheming for,” Nathan said.
Indian tailor confesses to intimately assaulting hundreds of schoolgirls
The plant had primarily refused to news a occurrence though staff members during a hotel after assured her to hit military after they found out that she had been molested in Alzahrani’s room, justice papers showed.
The diplomat, who rubbed media affairs during a Saudi goal in a Chinese capital, was in Singapore on holiday with his family. However, he was alone in a room with a plant during a incident.
Alzahrani had pronounced in his counterclaim that a plant was conspiring with hotel staff to extract income from him, an claim that a decider dismissed.
12-year-old Indian lady ‘gang raped by propagandize principal, 3 teachers’
“The indicted preyed on a young, genuine victim,” pronounced district decider Lee Poh Choo. “He knew and dictated his actions.”
Outrage of tact is punishable by adult to 10 years in jail and defeat with a rattan cane, a punishment that dates behind to British colonial order in Singapore.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
India perplexing to obstruct world’s courtesy from ...
February 3, 2017
Hyundai skeleton to set adult public plant ...
February 3, 2017
Trump blast rattles fondness with Australia
February 3, 2017
Wagner puzzled for South Africa Tests
February 3, 2017