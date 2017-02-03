Friday , 3 February 2017
India perplexing to obstruct world’s courtesy from Kashmir atrocities: COAS

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expresses compensation on operational preparedness during revisit to Lahore Garrison. PHOTO: ISPR

Pakistan Army is entirely prepared to give a fitting response to any mischance from opposite a border, a army arch has said.

“India is perplexing to obstruct world’s courtesy from a atrocities opposite trusting Kashmiris,” a media’s infantry wing quoted General Qamar Javed Bajwa as observant during his revisit to a Lahore Garrison on Friday.

The excitable Himalayan segment suffered a arise in assault final year after a murdering in Jul of a renouned immature insurgent personality in a gun conflict with soldiers.

According to a Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a COAS was briefed in fact about operational preparedness and other matters during Corps Headquarters and Headquarters Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

Gen Bajwa voiced his compensation on operational readiness, and appreciated Pakistan Rangers’ response to a stability ceasefire violations along a Working Boundary by Indian troops.

COAS says Army has always lived adult to nation’s expectations

PHOTO: ISPR

Addressing a officers and infantry of Lahore Garrison, Gen Bajwa highlighted hurdles of a prevalent security environment for a army.

He pronounced Pakistan Army and Rangers played an critical purpose for rebate in inner confidence threats as good as effective response along a Working Boundary.

