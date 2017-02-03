Friday , 3 February 2017
Aisam, Aqeel overjoyed over wins as Davis Cup earnings to Pakistan

Aisam, Aqeel overjoyed over wins as Davis Cup earnings to Pakistan
PHOTO: AFP

KARACHI: Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan helped Pakistan take a 2-0 lead opposite Iran in a Asia-Oceania Group II on a opening day of their turn one tie during a Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday.

Pakistan were holding a Davis Cup tie during home after 12 years and a players ensured they welcomed a competition behind in fatiguing fashion.

Aqeel took on Iran’s second seed Shahin Khaledan in a opener and indispensable a tie-breaker to explain a initial set.

From there on in yet there was no remit as Aqeel showed only because he is one a excellent players in a country, winning a subsequent dual sets to explain a true sets 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 6-2 win in dual hours and 11 mins to give Pakistan a 1-0 lead.

Iran captain heedful of Pakistan threat

Aisam afterwards cemented a advantage with another excellent performance, defeating Iran’s tip seed Anoosha Shahgholi 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 as a second compare also finished in only 3 sets.

“We were a small nervous,” Aqeel admitted, while articulate to The Express Tribune. “There is some-more vigour when you’re personification during home though we done certain we didn’t solidify underneath it. We are both gifted players so we rubbed it. It was good to finally win during home.”

Similarly, Aisam also pronounced he felt shaken before a match. “I was unequivocally nervous; a fans wish we to play well, and I’m not a singles actor anymore,” pronounced Aisam.

Pakistan’s Davis Cup stay in full swing

“In fact we had a unequivocally shaken start to a diversion too though we had a diversion devise in my head. we kept a points unequivocally brief and focused on executing that plan. Aqeel’s win in a initial rubber also helped given it took some vigour off me.”

Aisam pronounced he is anticipating Pakistan secure a tie on day dual during a doubles rubber where Abid Ali Akbar and Muhammad Abid Mushtaq are set to play Alborz Akhavan and Hamid Reza Nadaf.

However, a team’s non-playing captain Rashid Malik can change his mind during a players’ meeting.

Tennis above reciprocity for Murtaza brothers

“We can win a tie with a doubles,” pronounced Aisam. “It’s only one some-more compare for us to pierce into a subsequent round. If a captain feels that Aqeel and we should go, afterwards we will. We’ll have a assembly in a morning and decide.”

