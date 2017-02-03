Nickie Nina’s latest print fire it what dreams are done of

LAHORE: The latest debate by Nickie Nina is yet a arrangement of opulence. The engineer twin has done certain that their latest spousal collection, entitled Nouvelle Mariée, is delicate and classical and in line with a signature workmanship and racial and contemporary aura of a brand.
Traditional aesthetics, intertwined with complicated silhouettes move a eccentric lady of currently to life in a latest shoot. Nickie and Nina have drawn on elements of history, anticipation and folklore to emanate a undying masterpieces. Both designers – who occur to be sisters – have built a singular bargain of a essence of a conform universe that is reflected in Nouvelle Mariée. The garments not usually demeanour good yet are intelligent and innovative, carrying been complicated so thoroughly.
PHOTO: PUBLICITY
Speaking with The Express Tribune, Nickie and Nina suggested accurately what was a impulse behind a latest bridals. “The collection encompasses a constrained elements of selected and retro,” pronounced Nickie. “We wanted that thesis to be seen by a campaign, yet it holding divided from a garments themselves. Therefore, we used selected cars from a private collection of a dear crony Asad Nawaz as props to emanate that effectively.”
PHOTO: PUBLICITY
When asked how a code skeleton to be opposite this year, Nickie responded, “We’ve always focused all a energies on reinventing ourselves with each flitting collection. This year won’t be any different. Staying loyal to a signature workmanship, we have introduced contemporary variations to required cuts. Look out for a ghararas and peplum tops in particular.”
Pakistani actor Ushna Shah of Bashar Momin celebrity serves as a troubadour for Nouvelle Mariée and justly so, as she brings a childish attract to a images. According to Nina, she was a ideal choice for a collection. “We have come with this collection for a brides and bridesmaids of a 21st century. These girls of currently are really eccentric and desirous and suffer carrying a leisure to select that to wear on their large days,” explained Nina. “Ushna is only that! She fits in with a debate perfectly. Working with Ushna has been fantastic! She’s young, vibrant, and veteran and always brings a good appetite to a sets.”
PHOTO: PUBLICITY
Ushna is only as confident with her connection with Nickie Nina. The indication and actor couldn’t assistance yet rush about how smashing an knowledge sharpened for Nouvelle Mariée has been. “Both Nickie and Nina approached me with so most adore that we only couldn’t contend no. we positively had to be partial of a campaign,” she confessed. “The fire was a lot of fun, even yet a garments are really grand. They’re really industrious yet know how to have a good time too. We would discuss and giggle like schoolgirls via a shoot. I’m also utterly a fan of cars so it was a provide to poise with a selected ones we see in a mages. Some of those models were intensely rare.”
PHOTO: PUBLICITY
Ushna continued, “Nickie and Nina are such intelligent and comfortable ladies. Their code embodies strength, regality, glorious and womanhood and that’s why, we were a ideal collaboration. The fire didn’t feel like work for even a second!”
Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.
Nickie Nina’s latest print fire it what dreams are done of
PHOTO: PUBLICITY
LAHORE: The latest debate by Nickie Nina is yet a arrangement of opulence. The engineer twin has done certain that their latest spousal collection, entitled Nouvelle Mariée, is delicate and classical and in line with a signature workmanship and racial and contemporary aura of a brand.
Traditional aesthetics, intertwined with complicated silhouettes move a eccentric lady of currently to life in a latest shoot. Nickie and Nina have drawn on elements of history, anticipation and folklore to emanate a undying masterpieces. Both designers – who occur to be sisters – have built a singular bargain of a essence of a conform universe that is reflected in Nouvelle Mariée. The garments not usually demeanour good yet are intelligent and innovative, carrying been complicated so thoroughly.
PHOTO: PUBLICITY
Speaking with The Express Tribune, Nickie and Nina suggested accurately what was a impulse behind a latest bridals. “The collection encompasses a constrained elements of selected and retro,” pronounced Nickie. “We wanted that thesis to be seen by a campaign, yet it holding divided from a garments themselves. Therefore, we used selected cars from a private collection of a dear crony Asad Nawaz as props to emanate that effectively.”
PHOTO: PUBLICITY
When asked how a code skeleton to be opposite this year, Nickie responded, “We’ve always focused all a energies on reinventing ourselves with each flitting collection. This year won’t be any different. Staying loyal to a signature workmanship, we have introduced contemporary variations to required cuts. Look out for a ghararas and peplum tops in particular.”
Pakistani actor Ushna Shah of Bashar Momin celebrity serves as a troubadour for Nouvelle Mariée and justly so, as she brings a childish attract to a images. According to Nina, she was a ideal choice for a collection. “We have come with this collection for a brides and bridesmaids of a 21st century. These girls of currently are really eccentric and desirous and suffer carrying a leisure to select that to wear on their large days,” explained Nina. “Ushna is only that! She fits in with a debate perfectly. Working with Ushna has been fantastic! She’s young, vibrant, and veteran and always brings a good appetite to a sets.”
PHOTO: PUBLICITY
Ushna is only as confident with her connection with Nickie Nina. The indication and actor couldn’t assistance yet rush about how smashing an knowledge sharpened for Nouvelle Mariée has been. “Both Nickie and Nina approached me with so most adore that we only couldn’t contend no. we positively had to be partial of a campaign,” she confessed. “The fire was a lot of fun, even yet a garments are really grand. They’re really industrious yet know how to have a good time too. We would discuss and giggle like schoolgirls via a shoot. I’m also utterly a fan of cars so it was a provide to poise with a selected ones we see in a mages. Some of those models were intensely rare.”
PHOTO: PUBLICITY
Ushna continued, “Nickie and Nina are such intelligent and comfortable ladies. Their code embodies strength, regality, glorious and womanhood and that’s why, we were a ideal collaboration. The fire didn’t feel like work for even a second!”
Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Aisam, Aqeel overjoyed over wins as Davis ...
February 3, 2017
OPPO stairs adult a selfie knowledge with ...
February 3, 2017
Snapchat primogenitor Snap to lift adult to ...
February 3, 2017
Montreal mosque vandalized on day of Quebec ...
February 3, 2017