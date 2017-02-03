Mahira Khan to join group ‘Raees’ for success celebrations

Friday , 3 February 2017
Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in a strain method from their film Raees. SCREEN GRABShah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in a strain method from their film Raees. SCREEN GRAB

Shah Rukh and Mahira Khan‘s Raees has proven to be a good success as it assimilated a desired 100-crore bar within a week of a release.

Mahira, who couldn’t join a promotions with SRK due to a building vigour on a dual beside countries following Uri attacks and ‘surgical strikes’, will now join a celebrations of a super strike film.

Although a singer will be fasten a success press conference, she wouldn’t be travelling to India though will correlate with media by means of a video conference, Miss Kyra reported.

SRK and other stars will also be during a discussion for media communication and responding to a fans’ questions.

“She [Mahira] is an extraordinary actor, and so beautiful. Even before operative on Raees, she was already an determined star, it is not a new universe that she has come in,” a King Khan had pronounced in an progressing interview.

