Social media led to ‘strange’ practices: Saudi cleric

RIYADH: Social media have led to “strange practices” such as a use of “fingertips instead of minds” to think, a Saudi eremite personality pronounced Friday in a Islamic dominion where online platforms are used widely.

“The inlet of amicable media has given arise to bizarre practices contradicting morals, etiquette and norms,” Sheikh Saud al-Shiraim pronounced during weekly prayers during Mecca’s Grand Mosque, a central Saudi Press Agency reported.

“People are regulating their fingertips to consider instead of their minds and tongues,” he said, adding that a palliate of online communication has detracted from a “grandeur and importance” of a oral word.

Saudi Grand Mufti says cinemas, strain concerts harmful

“This has private a lot of a reservations or barriers of a oral word that would routinely not be spoken in front of people,” he said.

Saudi Arabia is founded on ultra-conservative Wahhabi suspicion though some-more than half of a adults are underneath 25, spending most of their time on amicable media platforms such as Twitter, divided from central strictures and traditions of a Muslim kingdom.

The nation bans alcohol, open cinemas and theatres, and group and women not from a same family are segregated in public.

But there are pressures for amicable change.

As partial of wide-ranging amicable and mercantile reforms to variegate a country’s oil-dependent economy, a new party management has begun to solemnly deliver unfamiliar shows, song and other events seen by singular audiences.

Saudi Arabia’s highest-ranking cleric, Grand Mufti Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, warned in early Jan of a “depravity” of cinemas and song concerts, observant they depraved morals.

