Public service: First Aid Unit, Rescue 1122 join hands to offer puncture services

A jumps on an airbag during a Rescue 1122 cavalcade in Abbottabad. PHOTO: ONLINE

ABBOTTABAD: Abbottabad, like other vital cities of Pakistan, moves during a quick gait and has a healthy share of emergencies mishaps or accidents.

In sequence to urge and ascent rescue and puncture services with follow-up treatment, a private health trickery First Aid Unit (FAU), and Rescue 1122 have teamed up.

A launch-cum-awareness rite was hold during a FAU bureau in Jinnahbad and attended by officials of Rescue 1122, doctors and notables of a area.

The medical and puncture group of Rescue 1122 and FAU also tested their skills by a ridicule demonstration.

Briefing a assembly about a need for puncture and follow adult diagnosis in Abbottaabd, FAU Chief Executive Dr Ahsan Naveed Irfan narrated his reasons and proclivity to settle such a service.

He forked out that his late father Dr Naveed Irfan, a highbrow of psychiatry, had suffered a teenager cardiac conflict on Apr 30, 2015.

Dr Ahsan pronounced puncture staff during Ayub Medical Complex lacked simple medical necessities such as oxygen and painkillers. He pronounced a misadventure dialect of a biggest sanatorium in Hazara Division was brief of both, and after 15 minutes, in that evident movement could have saved his father’s life, he was changed to a CCU, though it was too late and he died shortly after.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 4th, 2017.

