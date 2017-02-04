Substandard: Over 30 health caring set-ups hermetic in Abbottabad, Haripur

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Friday pronounced it had launched a crackdown opposite bootleg and bad health caring set-ups opposite a province, sealing over 30 such set-ups in Hazara division.
According to a matter expelled on Friday, a series of crackdowns were launched in Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur with as many as 44 private outlets being sealed. Around 42 were released notices of fines of Rs200,000 imposed after they were found concerned in critical defilement of manners and regulations.
These health caring set-ups enclosed hospitals, clinics, evidence laboratories and dental clinics. They were hermetic for bad sterilizing conditions, contracting non-qualified and untrained clinical staff and violating customary procedures of a health caring commission.
According to district correct sum 10 set-ups were hermetic and 8 were released notices in Abbottabad, 11 were hermetic and 10 were released notices in Mansehra, while 10 were hermetic and 4 released notices in Haripur.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 4th, 2017.
