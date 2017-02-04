G-B Health dept: ‘NAB to examine appointments scam’

Saturday , 4 February 2017
ASTORE: The crime watchdog will examine indeterminate appointments in a Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) health dialect during a reign of a prior government.

“National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has instituted exploration into appointments done in health dialect between 2010 and 2014,” G-B Parliamentary Secretary for Health Barkat Jameel pronounced on Friday.

He pronounced that salaries of employees named in NAB cases have also been stopped. Most of these health dialect officials were allocated during a final 8 years.

“The outcome of a NAB exploration will make it transparent either a appointments were done on a basement of consequence or nepotism,” Jameel said.

He pronounced that a stream administration always inspected consequence and clarity in new appointments and would continue to work with same spirit.

“For a initial time in G-B, appointments in a preparation dialect were done by NTS tests and interviews,” he said.

Jameel asserted that a stream G-B supervision was profitable special courtesy to a alleviation of a health and preparation sectors.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 4th, 2017.

