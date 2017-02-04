Saturday , 4 February 2017
Annual exhibition: Calendars offer a window into life in Japan

Annual exhibition: Calendars offer a window into life in Japan
A lady looks during Japanese calendars on arrangement during National Art Gallery. PHOTO: EXPRESS

ISLAMABAD: We routinely use calendars as a means to keep lane of a date or critical events. A splendid design on tip helps us remind ourselves of a end goal, or usually assistance lighten a day.

But for a Japanese, a calendar has a opposite meaning.

“It is a common use in Japan to send calendars to sell new year’s greetings,” Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai pronounced while inaugurating a 15-day calendar muster during a National Art Gallery on Friday.

The exhibition, that has rather turn an annual affair, depicts a beauty as good as a several aspects of life in Japan.

The calendars, numbering 137, have been supposing by a Japanese Calendar Association and a series of private Japanese companies. They were printed on recycled paper, showcasing Japan’s efforts to be eco-friendly.

“The purpose of a muster is to share several aspects of Japanese enlightenment and lifestyle with a people of Pakistan,” Kurai said.

The muster not usually gives a design of a sociocultural growth of Japan widespread over centuries though also exhibits a cultured facilities of Japanese copy technology. The calendars simulate images from Japanese normal and contemporary arts, sports, automobiles, nature, and design in serve to showcasing a colourful depiction of Japanese birthright and informative identity.

“[The calendars] thereby charity a true-to-life picture of Japan,” a envoy said.

He serve pronounced that after a muster ends, a embassy would give them out to visitors by a propitious draw.

This year’s muster gains serve stress since it outlines 65 years of tactful family between Japan and Pakistan.

“We wish to serve extend this team-work in destiny to foster and strengthen a informative ties between Japan and Pakistan,” Kurai said.

Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Director General Jamal Shah stressed a need for serve team-work between a dual counties for intercultural discourse and exchange.

The muster will continue compartment Feb 17.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 4th, 2017.

