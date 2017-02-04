A organisation of children travel along a rock-strewn IJP Road where people protested opposite a military who shot a male for not interlude during a check post. PHOTO: EXPRESS
ISLAMABAD: A immature male was shot passed in a collateral early on Friday morning after military claimed he unsuccessful to stop his automobile during a check post in Sector I-10/1.
The military are now looking for a dual officials who were manning a checkpost and shot during a car. The area SHO has been suspended.
According to a police, Taimur Riaz was travelling with a lady in his Toyota Corolla – IDL-4724 – early on Friday morning. Two policemen, coonstables Samiullah Niazi and Tariq, were manning a checkpost nearby a CDA Stop on IJP Road and flagged them to stop.
Taimur reportedly unsuccessful to approve and crossed a post but negligence down, on that deputy Niazi shot during a car.
“[Constable Niazi] dismissed 3 bullets, one of that [went by a behind window and] strike Taimur in a behind of a head. He died on a spot,” review an focus submitted by a victim’s family to a police.
While what happened immediately thereafter is unclear, a second military celebration arrived during a stage and took a lady into control and shifted Taimur’s physique to a nearest open hospital, Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi, for autopsy. The car, with Taimur’s blood splattered over a interior, has been shifted to Sabzi Mandi Police Station.
Police officials after pronounced that a 26-year-old defunct was a proprietor of Rawalpindi, while a woman* concomitant him was from Lahore.
“She was a call lady from Lahore,” a military officer claimed when asked by a The Express Tribune. Another official, however, partially refuted this, observant that Taimur was married and that a lady with him in a automobile was his girlfriend.
He claimed that a lady was dipsomaniac during a time of a incident. “We are watchful for medical reports to endorse this,” he said, adding that a lady is still in military custody.
Meanwhile, a murder box was purebred opposite Niazi and Tariq. The dual officials, however, are on a run and a military claimed they are conducting raids to locate and detain their brothers in blue.
Sabzi Mandi SHO Saleem Shah, who had been allocated to a post usually a few days back, stands suspended.
Protests
Taimur’s kin staged a criticism during a checkpost on IJP Road by fixation a immature mans’ physique on a highway and perfectionist a evident detain of a culprits.
The criticism saw a IJP Road blocked for several hours on Friday afternoon.
The criticism was called off after military officers positive Riaz’s family that a dual military officials concerned would be apprehended as shortly as possible. “We finished a criticism after declaration that a culprits would be nabbed in 24 hours,” pronounced Riaz’s brother.
Hours after filing a focus with a military over a incident, a victim’s hermit Sajid Riaz doubtful a progressing military claims that a automobile had been flagged to stop.
Speaking to The Express Tribune, Sajid pronounced that lady concomitant Taimur had told them that officials during a checkpoint had not specifically signalled for them to lift over, and usually rather “casually” forked a flashlight during a car.
He combined that Taimur was a automobile salesman.
His wake prayers were scheduled to be hold during 10pm on Friday in Rawalpindi’s Bangash Colony. He would afterwards be buried during a Pirwadhai graveyard.
