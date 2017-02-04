ABBOTTABAD: A woman, who was squad raped by 4 men, has indicted dual womanlike pimps of fraudulently employing her out to 4 people who raped her, a military pronounced on Friday.
One of a suspected rapists was arrested and sent to jail, while 3 others and a dual women handlers are still during large.
Cantonment Police pronounced that 21-year-old SB*, a proprietor of Kothiyala Village, told them that dual madames, IB* and CB*, who run a brothel in Abbottabad, had hired her out to NK* – who works as a look-out in Dheri Maira – during a rate of Rs7,000 a other night.
She pronounced that when reached a mark indicated by a client, 3 other men, all of whom were after identified, allegedly assimilated NK and raped her.
On a victim’s complaint, a military purebred a rapist box opposite IB, CB, and a 4 rapists. The military combined that a medical examination of a lady had proven a offense.
Meanwhile, military have arrested SK while a 5 other suspects are on a run.
The plant was also arrested on charges of prostitution. Both arrested suspects were sent to Mansehra District Jail on Friday on legal remand.
*Names altered to strengthen identity
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 4th, 2017.
