Saturday , 4 February 2017
Workers gathering : 'Imran corroborated Musharraf in wish of apropos PM'

LAHORE: The care of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been confronting burden given a Musharraf epoch though no indiscretion has been proven opposite them, pronounced PML-N MNA Hamza Shehbaz.

Hamza, while addressing a PML-N workers gathering during a Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, said, “Before articulate about democracy, Imran Khan should keep in mind that a PML-N care had been confronting hardships in Attock Fort for democracy while he lucky Musharraf’s referendum in a dream to turn a primary minister.”

He combined that Imran should stop hurling feign allegations.

He told a PML-N workers that once again PML-N leadership’s burden is being demanded about their finances during a 1970s. He reminded a PML-N workers that during that time, Nawaz Sharif was conjunction a primary apportion nor a arch minister, though was a tyro of Government College Lahore.

Hamza pronounced his family members used to face burden by sitting outward a offices of National Accountability Bureau for hours though no indiscretion could be proven opposite them.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq in his residence pronounced Nawaz Sharif is not usually a primary apportion though he is also a inhabitant leader.

PML-N personality Parvaiz Malik pronounced that elements out to derail Pakistan’s growth will fail. During a gathering MNA Shaista Malik presented a fortitude to repose full certainty in Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and was upheld unanimously.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 4th, 2017.

