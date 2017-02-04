Saturday , 4 February 2017
US revoked 60,000 visas after Trump order

US revoked 60,000 visas after Trump order
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to reporters who are members of a White residence transport pool on residence Air Force One during his moody to Palm Beach, Florida while over South Carolina, US, Feb 3, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON: The United States revoked 60,000 transport visas after President Donald Trump systematic a anathema on visitors from 7 mainly-Muslim countries, a State Department pronounced Friday.

“Fewer than 60,000 individuals’ visas were provisionally revoked to approve with a Executive Order,” pronounced Will Cocks, orator for a department’s business of consular affairs. “We recognize that those people are temporarily inconvenienced while we control a examination underneath a Executive Order,” he said.

“To put that series in context, we released over 11 million newcomer and non-immigrant visas in mercantile year 2015,” he said, insisting inhabitant confidence stays “top priority.”

A week ago, Trump released an executive sequence crude arrivals for during slightest 90 days for a adults of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. All interloper arrivals from around a universe were also halted, in this box for 120 days.

During a 90 day period, a US administration will examination visa procedures with a perspective to introducing what Trump has called “extreme vetting” to weed out extremists.

US officials have denied a anathema amounts to an anti-Muslim measure, notwithstanding a sequence observant “religious minorities” in a mainly-Muslim countries will get priority treatment. Trump pronounced a pierce is indispensable to tie US confidence opposite unfamiliar apprehension threats, citing a Sep 11, 2001 attacks notwithstanding a hijackers carrying no links to a named countries.

In a days after a move, dozens of visitors with current visas and many with “Green Card” residency permits were incarcerated on attainment during airports and many were sent back.

The White House has pronounced 109 people were hold for doubt on attainment underneath Trump’s executive order. US media have cited homeland confidence officials as observant many hundreds were denied boarding to a US as a anathema was rolled out.

