Priyanka Chopra 'deeply affected' by Trump's immigration ban

Priyanka Chopra ‘deeply affected’ by Trump’s immigration ban

Priyanka Chopra ‘deeply affected’ by Trump’s immigration ban
Priyanka Chopra. PHOTO: DNA INDIA

Indian singer Priyanka Chopra, who also serves as a tellurian Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, says that as a tellurian citizen, US President Donald Trump’s new immigration anathema – that she described as a “political magician hunt” – has deeply influenced her.

In a blog post on a veteran networking website LinkedIn on Thursday, that Priyanka joined final year as a LinkedIn Influencer, she wrote, “All of a criminialized countries are places where a lot of UNICEF work is going on, where children are pang a most. What can we supplement that people opposite professions and age groups have not already said? But adding your voice will really make a difference. And make a disproportion we must.”

I have never dated, says Priyanka Chopra

She continued, “Please join me in creation a voice stronger so that globally, a children are not discriminated opposite on a basement of their sacrament and do not have to bear a brunt of a domestic magician hunt.”

Priyanka is now in a US to fire a second deteriorate of her renouned TV uncover Quantico. She divides her time between India and a US.

Protests took place during airports opposite a US in response to Trump’s new transport ban, preventing entrance from 7 primarily Muslim countries.

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.

