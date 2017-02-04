Saturday , 4 February 2017
The Twitter comment ‘predicting a future’

February 4, 2017 In Sports
The hoop @BeyonceFan666 called a Brexit vote, Donald Trump’s presidency and even Beyonce’s pregnancy. PHOTO: TWITTERThe hoop @BeyonceFan666 called a Brexit vote, Donald Trump’s presidency and even Beyonce’s pregnancy. PHOTO: TWITTER

A puzzling Twitter account is spooking a Internet as it’s been accurately presaging a future.

The hoop @BeyonceFan666 called a Brexit vote, Donald Trump’s presidency and even Beyonce’s pregnancy. The Twitter comment that follows no one though has 61.7K followers, has a outline that reads “ya’ll knew. don’t get it twisted”.

Beyonce and Jay Z awaiting twins

The account, featuring an egg-shaped figure wearing a crown, lipstick and sunglasses, expected Beyonce’s pregnancy final year in July.

On Sep 25 2015, a comment tweeted that Lady Gaga will be behaving during a Super Bowl halftime show — 4 days before NFL done a central announcement.

The Brexit formula might have astounded many, though @BeyonceFan666 had warned a supporters of a result. Eight days before a referendum.

And before a central formula were out, it even announced a per cent by that ‘leave’ would win.

The many startling prediction, however, stays that of Trump’s victory, when a whole universe seemed to side with Hillary Clinton.

On June 15, 2016, in a really initial tweet, a Twitter hoop prophesied that Trump would win a US elections.

Four days before a elections, a comment reminded everybody of a prediction.

And pushed for it again a day before:

As worrying as it is, a amicable media comment had also forewarned that a Trump presidency was not a happy one.

While it’s loyal that a person(s) behind a comment has been proven scold any time, a British journal The Guardian due a speculation behind it after conducting an investigation.

According to a Guardian, a user “most expected posted a destiny tweets months ago and kept a comment private”. And when a existence reliable a prediction, a user simply deleted a tweets with hostile predictions, left a accurate ones and done a comment public.

May meets Trump with eye on Brexit future

Considering that a replies to a tweets are of new days, Guardian reasons that had a tweets been open during a time of posting there would have been evident response to them.

However, all a tweets – accurately presaging destiny – had reactions from Feb 2, a day Beyonce announced her pregnancy. Besides a comment didn’t contend Beyonce was carrying twins – it usually mentioned that she was expecting.

This essay creatively seemed on a Guardian.

