Djokovic earnings a turn to Medvedev during Cair sports gymnasium in Nis, on Feb 3, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
PARIS: Novak Djokovic survived an damage startle and battled behind from a set and a mangle down to assistance Serbia take a 2-0 lead over Russia in a Davis Cup World Group tie on Friday.
Twelve-time vital leader Djokovic, only one of dual of a world’s tip 15 personification in a initial turn this weekend, forsaken a initial set and was 0-3 down in a second opposite earnest 20-year-old Daniil Medvedev in Nis.
Djokovic, looking to reconstruct his certainty after a startle second turn exit during a Australian Open, indispensable first-set diagnosis on his right shoulder before recuperating for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 lead.
Medvedev forsaken a opening diversion of a fourth set and afterwards late with cramps.
Djokovic survives Davis Cup scare, champions Argentina slump
Djokovic earnings a turn to Medvedev during Cair sports gymnasium in Nis, on Feb 3, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
PARIS: Novak Djokovic survived an damage startle and battled behind from a set and a mangle down to assistance Serbia take a 2-0 lead over Russia in a Davis Cup World Group tie on Friday.
Twelve-time vital leader Djokovic, only one of dual of a world’s tip 15 personification in a initial turn this weekend, forsaken a initial set and was 0-3 down in a second opposite earnest 20-year-old Daniil Medvedev in Nis.
Djokovic, looking to reconstruct his certainty after a startle second turn exit during a Australian Open, indispensable first-set diagnosis on his right shoulder before recuperating for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 lead.
Medvedev forsaken a opening diversion of a fourth set and afterwards late with cramps.
Djokovic knocked out of Australian Open
Earlier, universe series 37 Viktor Troicki had given 2010 champions Serbia a winning start, downing 52nd-ranked Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (8/6) in a 4hr 30min marathon.
“The pain we had prevented me from personification a points as we wanted to,” pronounced Djokovic. “But it’s a good feat and we are in a really good position.”
The winners of a tie will face possibly five-time champions Spain or Croatia in a quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, Argentina endured a dire start to their pretension counterclaim when they slumped 2-0 down to Italy notwithstanding a romantic support of Diego Maradona.
Djokovic deflects Becker’s work-rate criticism
Playing but Juan Martin del Potro and Federico Delbonis, a stars of their 2016 final feat over Croatia, a South Americans were outclassed during a Parque Sarmiento in Buenos Aires.
A throng of 2,000, including football idol Maradona, unsuccessful to enthuse Guido Pella who mislaid to maestro Paolo Lorenzi, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
Andreas Seppi, a late call-up for a ill Fabio Fognini, afterwards done it 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (8/6) win over Carlos Berlocq who was celebrating his 34th birthday.
The winners of a tie will subsequent face possibly Germany or Belgium, who are 1-1 in Frankfurt.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Imran Farooq murder case: FIA seeks capitulation ...
February 4, 2017
Social media led to ‘strange’ practices: Saudi ...
February 3, 2017
Pakistan maps out startup ambitions as center ...
February 3, 2017
Pietersen fined for referee criticism
February 3, 2017