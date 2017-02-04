Saturday , 4 February 2017
Iran will glow ‘roaring missiles’ if threatened

Posted date : February 4, 2017
Iran will glow ‘roaring missiles’ if threatened
A new Iranian precision-guided ballistic barb is launched as it is tested during an undisclosed plcae Oct 11, 2015. PHOTO: REUTERS

A new Iranian precision-guided ballistic barb is launched as it is tested during an undisclosed plcae Oct 11, 2015. PHOTO: REUTERS

DUBAI: A Revolutionary Guards commander pronounced on Saturday that Iran would use a missiles opposite enemies of a Islamic Republic if they bluster a country’s security.

“We are operative day and night to strengthen Iran’s security. If we see smallest misstep from a enemies, a resounding missiles will tumble on their heads,” conduct of Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace unit, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh was quoted as observant by Tasnim news agency.

Iran ‘biggest state unite of terrorism’: Mattis

Earlier Iran pronounced it was carrying out a troops practice to exam a barb and radar systems, a day after US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed sanctions on Tehran for a new ballistic barb test.

Although tensions between Washington and Iran have risen, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pronounced on Saturday he was not deliberation lifting a series of US army in a Middle East to residence Iran’s “misbehavior” during this time, though warned that a universe would not omit Iranian activities.

