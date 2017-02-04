German repository sparks outcry with picture of Trump beheading Statue of Liberty

Saturday , 4 February 2017
February 4, 2017
BERLIN: German weekly repository Der Spiegel sparked discuss during home and abroad on Saturday with a front cover painting of US President Donald Trump beheading a Statue of Liberty.

It depicts a animation figure of Trump with a bloodied blade in one palm and a statue’s head, drizzling with blood, in a other. It carries a caption: “America First”.

The artist who designed a cover, Edel Rodriguez, a Cuban who came to a United States in 1980 as a domestic refugee, told The Washington Post: “It’s a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a dedicated symbol.”

The cover set off a discuss on Twitter and in German and general media, with Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, a member of Germany’s Free Democrats (FDP) and clamp boss of a European Parliament, describing it as “tasteless”.

US Attorney General named for ‘courage award’ after defying Trump’s transport ban

The cover follows a array of attacks on Berlin’s policies by Trump and his aides, imprinting a fast decrease in German family with a United States. Chancellor Angela Merkel was a go-to European fan for former US boss Barack Obama, who praised her as “an superb partner”.

Last month, Trump pronounced Merkel had done a “catastrophic mistake” with her open-door emigration policy, and this week his tip trade confidant pronounced Germany was regulating a “grossly undervalued” euro to benefit advantage over a United States and a European partners.

No one was accessible for criticism on a Spiegel cover during a US embassy in Berlin.

