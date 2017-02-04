US President Donald Trump is decorated beheading a Statue of Liberty in this painting on a cover of a latest emanate of German news repository Der Spiegel. PHOTO: REUTERS
BERLIN: German weekly repository Der Spiegel sparked discuss during home and abroad on Saturday with a front cover painting of US President Donald Trump beheading a Statue of Liberty.
It depicts a animation figure of Trump with a bloodied blade in one palm and a statue’s head, drizzling with blood, in a other. It carries a caption: “America First”.
The artist who designed a cover, Edel Rodriguez, a Cuban who came to a United States in 1980 as a domestic refugee, told The Washington Post: “It’s a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a dedicated symbol.”
The cover set off a discuss on Twitter and in German and general media, with Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, a member of Germany’s Free Democrats (FDP) and clamp boss of a European Parliament, describing it as “tasteless”.
The cover follows a array of attacks on Berlin’s policies by Trump and his aides, imprinting a fast decrease in German family with a United States. Chancellor Angela Merkel was a go-to European fan for former US boss Barack Obama, who praised her as “an superb partner”.
Last month, Trump pronounced Merkel had done a “catastrophic mistake” with her open-door emigration policy, and this week his tip trade confidant pronounced Germany was regulating a “grossly undervalued” euro to benefit advantage over a United States and a European partners.
No one was accessible for criticism on a Spiegel cover during a US embassy in Berlin.
German repository sparks outcry with picture of Trump beheading Statue of Liberty
US President Donald Trump is decorated beheading a Statue of Liberty in this painting on a cover of a latest emanate of German news repository Der Spiegel. PHOTO: REUTERS
BERLIN: German weekly repository Der Spiegel sparked discuss during home and abroad on Saturday with a front cover painting of US President Donald Trump beheading a Statue of Liberty.
It depicts a animation figure of Trump with a bloodied blade in one palm and a statue’s head, drizzling with blood, in a other. It carries a caption: “America First”.
The artist who designed a cover, Edel Rodriguez, a Cuban who came to a United States in 1980 as a domestic refugee, told The Washington Post: “It’s a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a dedicated symbol.”
The cover set off a discuss on Twitter and in German and general media, with Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, a member of Germany’s Free Democrats (FDP) and clamp boss of a European Parliament, describing it as “tasteless”.
US Attorney General named for ‘courage award’ after defying Trump’s transport ban
The cover follows a array of attacks on Berlin’s policies by Trump and his aides, imprinting a fast decrease in German family with a United States. Chancellor Angela Merkel was a go-to European fan for former US boss Barack Obama, who praised her as “an superb partner”.
Last month, Trump pronounced Merkel had done a “catastrophic mistake” with her open-door emigration policy, and this week his tip trade confidant pronounced Germany was regulating a “grossly undervalued” euro to benefit advantage over a United States and a European partners.
No one was accessible for criticism on a Spiegel cover during a US embassy in Berlin.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Iran will glow ‘roaring missiles’ if threatened
February 4, 2017
Hacker expelled collection FBI used to moment ...
February 4, 2017
Priyanka Chopra ‘deeply affected’ by Trump’s immigration ...
February 4, 2017
Iran ‘biggest state unite of terrorism’: Mattis
February 4, 2017