Google might no longer offer the batch Android launcher

The user interface has over 50 million downloads on Play Store. PHOTO: AFP

Google is reportedly murdering off a batch Google Now Launcher for Android users but charity any other alternative.

News opening Android Police has performed a memo sent out to OEM partners that mentions a discontinuation of Google Now Launcher on Play Store. Users would still be means to use some of a facilities such as information cards. However, a launcher won’t be accessible to a open starting Q1 this year.

Google’s new refurbish will let we hunt offline

Google Now Launcher is maybe a best choice for Android users who wish to get absolved of nonessential apps that are offering by smartphone-makers and get a batch Android experience.

The user interface has over 50 million downloads on Play Store and seamlessly integrates Google’s really latest hunt facilities and information cards.

6 tricks for improved hunt formula on Google

The pierce is not wholly astonishing as Google recently launched a initial in-house smartphone a Pixel and so distant refrained by rolling out underline accessible on a smartphone to other Android devices.

Luckily for some there are other UI apps accessible on a Play Store that offer a identical batch knowledge such as a Nova Launcher. Furthermore, users who have a UI commissioned will still get updates around a Google Search app yet a launcher apportionment itself that won’t be updated.

This essay creatively seemed on The Next Web.

