February 4, 2017
Indian army soldiers take their positions nearby a site of a gun conflict between Indian confidence army and militants on a hinterland of Srinagar Feb 21, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS

SRINAGAR: Two suspected rebels were killed Saturday in Indian hold Kashmir in a firefight that pennyless out when supervision army intercepted a car they were travelling in, military said.

Superintendent of police, Imtiyaz Hussain, pronounced they had information that a militants were travelling toward a city of Srinagar.

“We intercepted their (the militants’) car nearby Sopore on a categorical highway. They lobbed grenades during a army and were killed in retaliatory fire,” Hussain told AFP.

Two military officers, including member of a special anti-militancy group, were injured, Hussain said.

India perplexing to obstruct world’s courtesy from Kashmir atrocities: COAS

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan given they won autonomy from Britain in 1947. Both explain a Himalayan domain in a entirety.

Several insurgent groups have for decades fought a 500,000 Indian infantry deployed in a region, perfectionist autonomy or a partnership of a domain with Pakistan.

The fighting has left tens of thousands, mostly civilians, dead.

