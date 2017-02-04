We went for a kill, says Aisam after 3-0 win over Iran

Both players looking brazen a second turn after win opposite Iran. PHOTO COURTESY: AFP
KARACHI: “We went for a kill,” Pakistan tennis ace Aisamul Haq Qureshi told The Express Tribune as he and Aqeel Khan won a Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group II initial turn tie 3-0 opposite Iran during a Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad on Saturday.
It was a useful win for Pakistan as a players were personification a Davis Cup tie in their nation for a initial time in 12 years and some-more importantly, a win gives them a possibility to play during home opposite other nations in a subsequent rounds that will take place in April.
Being a many seasoned players for Pakistan, Aisam and Aqeel saw off their opponents — Alborz Akhavan and Anoosha Shahgholi — comfortably, winning by a scoreline of 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.
The twin was not approaching to play a doubles compare primarily though non-playing captain, Rashid Malik, chose to margin them in a third rubber that incited out to be a decider in a best-of-five tie.
“We were 2-0 adult and Malik told us that he would wish his best dual players to finish a job. The continue foresee was also not looking too good for Sunday or Monday; there was a possibility of rain. Both me and Aqeel were adult for it, we were gentle and fit so we went ahead. Playing with Aqeel is always good and we both knew that we have to win a match,” pronounced Aisam.
Aisam and Aqeel helped Pakistan get a 2-0 lead on a initial day, with Aqeel defeating Shahin Khaledan 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 6-2 and Aisam bringing down Shahgholi 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in a second singles rubber.
The 2010 US Open finalist pronounced that personification a singles rubber was worse than doubles, however, he was blissful that both he and Aqeel managed to keep their dominant record during home in a decade total — they have a conspicuous record of 21 win and usually 6 defeats as a doubles group in Davis Cup matches for Pakistan.
“We haven’t mislaid a doubles tie during home given 1998; we don’t know if it is a record or not,” pronounced Aisam. “There was unequivocally some-more vigour on day one since I’m not used to personification singles anymore, though this win matters a lot, generally during home.”
Similarly, Aqeel pronounced that winning a doubles compare to endorse Pakistan’s win was a large impulse and a dual done certain that they browbeat opposite Shahgholi and Akhavand.
“It was all tough work; Aisam is a universe category actor and we only done certain that we sight in allege for a tie,” pronounced Aqeel. “Doubles is some-more about a bargain between a dual players and it is calming that we’re a good group together.
“In 12 years this was a initial time we felt good, when it wasn’t only my teammates clapping on a good indicate during a match, there were some-more people to hearten for us. The home advantage unequivocally creates a large difference. We also played good we feel, we didn’t make any mistakes.”
Asiam, meanwhile, was discerning to regard their opponents as well. “They [Iran] played their heart out,” he said. “They’re a good group in fact. Aqeel played with them on clay courts in a past and had a tough time. During a tie a aspect didn’t fit them during all. Hard courts are not their strength.”
On a final day of a tie, Abid Ali Akbar and Muhammad Abid will play a retreat singles match.
Meanwhile, both Asiam and Aqeel have set their eyes on a second turn in April. They will face a leader of a tie between Vietnam and Hong Kong.
“I’ll be drifting out to Sofia and afterwards to Rotterdam though it is a subsequent Davis Cup turn that we’ll be personification during home again. There was support; nonetheless a open was not allowed, it was good that PTV was display a compare and a fans could see it. Hopefully in a subsequent tie people will be authorised to come to see us during a venue,” pronounced Aisam.
Both players also hailed a Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for holding a tie in a best manner.
