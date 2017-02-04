FPCCI, Bahawalpur chamber: Meeting discusses women empowerment

LAHORE: Women are an constituent partial of a multitude and a Lahore informal bureau is there to support and inspire women empowerment, pronounced Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President and Regional Chairman Manzoorul Haq.
Addressing a assembly with a commission of a Bahawalpur Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he pronounced that but mercantile empowerment women empowerment would not be possible.
Also vocalization on a occasion, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) CEO S M Muneer pronounced that TDAP always facilitates group and women on consequence but any gender discrimination.
TDAP will promote Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry in organising expos in Faisalabad and Sialkot as per a norms of TDAP, he added.
SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik pronounced that FPCCI always remained in hold with businesswomen to yield a height to guarantee a seductiveness of women entrepreneurs, adding, “We are here to support a women during a inhabitant and general levels for a growth of women entrepreneurs in Pakistan.”
There should not be any taste in gender in assigning jobs and authorities, he serve added.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 5th, 2017.
