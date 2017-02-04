Power production: Govt claims 10,000MW to be combined this year

KARACHI: The Ministry of Water and Power has done a high explain that a supervision will be means to supplement 10,000 megawatts of electricity to a complement in a stream calendar year.
“The method is creation each bid to beget an additional 10,000 megawatts before a finish of 2017,” Water and Power Secretary Younus Dagha pronounced in a assembly chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.
This boost in appetite prolongation is some-more than double a ability of new projects a Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) expects to see in 2017.
According to a PPIB, a nation will see a launch of 6 appetite projects carrying accumulative ability of 4,907MW in a stream calendar year.
These enclosed 3 alien gas-fired appetite plants of 2,780MW, dual coal-fired plants of 1,980MW and one hydroelectric appetite plant of 147MW, it said.
However, a approaching boost of 10,000MW is approximately double a existent shortfall of 5,000 to 6,000MW. Total direct for appetite expenditure in a nation stands during around 25,000MW.
The Ministry of Water and Power had been operative tough to beget limit electricity with a many fit appetite mix, a Ministry of Finance matter quoted Dagha as saying. The liquefied healthy gas (LNG)-based appetite projects were an fit choice to support to a augmenting appetite demand, he said.
“Progress on a under-construction LNG appetite plants has been closely monitored by a ministry; these are surpassing during a well-spoken gait as per a time frame,” a secretary stressed.
According to a statement, a assembly between a dual ministries was directed during reviewing a swell on LNG-based appetite plants.
Federal Water and Power Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif pronounced they also discussed how to urge opening of a appetite placement network. Generation and placement areas were being softened to yield improved services for a consumers, he said.
“The supervision not usually wants to urge appetite supplies, though also wants to find solutions for a future,” Dar commented.
According to a National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), a share of re-gasified LNG-fired appetite era stood during 4.12% (or 2,962MW) in a complement in Dec 2016.
The tariff for LNG appetite plants was 33% aloft than a appetite constructed with a assistance of locally constructed healthy gas during a month.
The LNG plants constructed appetite during Rs7.04 per section compared to a tariff of Rs5.28 per section for a plants formed on internal gas, Nepra added.
The supervision kick-started exam appetite era from a 1,200MW LNG-based plan in Sheikhupura, Punjab in Nov final year.
The plant will start adding 750MW to a inhabitant grid by Mar this year and will utilize a full ability by December. This is one of a 3 LNG-based projects that will turn operational in 2017.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 5th, 2017.
