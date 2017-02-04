Saturday , 4 February 2017
Foreign investment: British organisation to flow $400m in Pakistan for concrete plant

Foreign investment: British organisation to flow $400m in Pakistan for concrete plant
PESHAWAR: British organisation Asian Precious Minerals announced an investment of $400 million in building a new concrete plant in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) in a assembly between association executives and K-P Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.

Both sides discussed a intensity of shared trade between a UK and K-P, says a matter released by a British High Commission.

Asian Precious Minerals CEO Nadim Khan, Executive Director Peter Frost, Country Manager Irshad Ali Khokhar and Jason Mumtaz of a high elect were benefaction in a meeting.

The arch apportion explained a province’s new industrial process underneath that a supervision offering several incentives to internal and unfamiliar investors.

He pronounced a investors could advantage from a pure one-window operation for substantiating an industrial courtesy but a need for a no-objection certificate.

He offering his support and joining to ensuring that a British firm’s concrete plan could be a success.

Khattak called a plan an critical pitch of severely softened business sourroundings in K-P.

“This British investment will assistance emanate internal jobs and kindle a internal economy. The UK recognises a thespian improvements in K-P and we demeanour brazen to welcoming some-more British companies to a province,” he said.

Cement direct is invariably flourishing in Pakistan with new infrastructure projects, quite those being undertaken underneath a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Many concrete manufacturers of a nation have announced enlargement skeleton with investments of adult to $1 billion to accommodate a rising expenditure needs.

“We are gay to be investing in a new concrete plant in K-P,” pronounced Nadim Khan, CEO of Asian Precious Minerals. “We are means to do this since of a softened law and sequence situation, a pro-business position and good governance process displayed by a provincial government.”

He pronounced a association would erect a model, state-of-the-art and environmentally accessible concrete plant.

British Trade Director for Pakistan Belinda Lewis pronounced Asian Precious Minerals had recognized a softened confidence and investment meridian in K-P and Pakistan some-more generally and recognized a transparent intensity for destiny expansion in a country.

“I wish other UK companies will follow a instance of APML (Asian Precious Minerals) and also courtesy Pakistan as a poignant investment opportunity,” she commented.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 5th, 2017.

