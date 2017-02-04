Weekly review: Local bourse succumbs to offered pressure

KARACHI: It was a flighty week during a bourse as bonds took a violence early on and with small liberation a benchmark-100 index edged down 0.8% to finish during 49,556 points.
Steep improvement during a start was instigated by reports over assertive movement by a Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) opposite brokers over correspondence issues.
Stocks succumbed to offered vigour as a US imposed transport bans on 7 Muslim nations with hints of fluctuating it to Pakistan, and a SECP arising notices to brokers per in-house financing.
However, a index staged a mid-week liberation amid news of Panama box conference being shelved due to a judge’s ailment; despite shutting a week down 0.8%.
After witnessing a improvement of scarcely 1,000 points in a initial event of a week, some support was supposing by a mainboards.
With Brent oil surging 2.8% week-on-week, oil and gas zone remained in a limelight.
Oil and Gas Development Company came out as a star performer as boost in oil prices was complemented by news of supervision postponing a devise to deprive a interest in a company. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), as expected, confirmed standing quo in a financial process meeting.
Overall, resourceful shopping was witnessed by a investors.
In a fertilizer sector, both Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim and Fauji Fertilizer Company posted above approaching formula for CY16 formula that lead to some certain activity in a stocks.
Similarly International Steels Limited announced another ability enlargement that would concede a association to have a sum CRC ability of around 1 million tons, after that a scrip sealed final 3 sessions on a top circuit.
Additionally, Engro Foods announced a warn division of Rs10/sh, along with gain per share of 3.11, citing a reason of progressing company’s prolonged tenure aim collateral structure.
Average volume traded decreased massively by 29.4% week-on-week while normal value traded decreased by 20% week-on-week.
Foreigners remained net sellers during a effusive week as well, offered $15.31 million value of shares, adult 12% week-on-week.
Winners of a week
International Steels Limited
International Steels Ltd manufactures steel. The association produces cold rolled sheet, and prohibited dipped galvanised piece steels. International Steels serves a construction, appliances, automotive, rural implements, and wrapping industries.
Colgate Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Limited manufactures and sells detergents, personal hygiene, and a accumulation of other products.
Pakistan Tobacco Company
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited manufactures and sells cigarettes.
Losers of a week
Ferozesons Laboratories
Ferozesons Laboratories Limited manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals products.
Shifa Int Hospitals Ltd
Shifa International Hospitals Limited establishes and runs medical centres and hospitals in Pakistan. The company’s clinical services embody medicines, paediatrics, surgical, obstetric and gynaecology, dentistry, reconstruction services and ophthalmology.
Orix Leasing
Orix Leasing Pakistan Limited is a leasing and diversified financial services company. The association offers full compensate out financial leases for machinery, bureau automation, computers, vessels, aircraft and automobiles. Orix financial use products embody loans, rentals, confidence brokerage, options trade and life word products.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 5th, 2017.
