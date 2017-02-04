MEXICO CITY: Mexico and Turkey concluded on Friday to speed adult negotiations for a giveaway trade agreement in a arise of protectionist threats from US President Donald Trump. Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray and his visiting Turkish reflection Mevlut Cavusoglu pronounced a dual governments have hold 7 rounds of talks and will accommodate again in a entrance weeks. “We have concluded to give a faster procedure to a hunt for an agreement,” Videgaray told reporters. “Today, some-more than ever, Mexico is open to a universe and Mexico wants to build and strengthen a trade and investment ties with each nation that we are friends with, regardless of geographic distance,” he said. Cavusoglu pronounced Turkey wants to “intensify talks” on giveaway trade with Mexico. He also due to strengthen a MIKTA forum, a domestic and trade forum that includes Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia.
Negotiations: Mexico, Turkey speed adult trade deal
MEXICO CITY: Mexico and Turkey concluded on Friday to speed adult negotiations for a giveaway trade agreement in a arise of protectionist threats from US President Donald Trump. Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray and his visiting Turkish reflection Mevlut Cavusoglu pronounced a dual governments have hold 7 rounds of talks and will accommodate again in a entrance weeks. “We have concluded to give a faster procedure to a hunt for an agreement,” Videgaray told reporters. “Today, some-more than ever, Mexico is open to a universe and Mexico wants to build and strengthen a trade and investment ties with each nation that we are friends with, regardless of geographic distance,” he said. Cavusoglu pronounced Turkey wants to “intensify talks” on giveaway trade with Mexico. He also due to strengthen a MIKTA forum, a domestic and trade forum that includes Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 5th, 2017.
