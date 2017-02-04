KARACHI: EFU Life Assurance Limited has been conferred with a ‘CSR Award 2017’ in a difficulty of ‘Social Impact’ during a 6th International Corporate Social Responsibility Summit Award organized by The Professionals Network and Ethical Business Update.
Corporate Corner: EFU Life awarded esteem for amicable work
KARACHI: EFU Life Assurance Limited has been conferred with a ‘CSR Award 2017’ in a difficulty of ‘Social Impact’ during a 6th International Corporate Social Responsibility Summit Award organized by The Professionals Network and Ethical Business Update.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 5th, 2017.
Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Yemen tribesmen kill 13 Qaeda fighters
February 4, 2017
Djokovic survives Davis Cup scare, champions Argentina ...
February 4, 2017
Imran Farooq murder case: FIA seeks capitulation ...
February 4, 2017
Social media led to ‘strange’ practices: Saudi ...
February 3, 2017