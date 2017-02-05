Sunday , 5 February 2017
Unsatisfactory performance: PTI unsuccessful to broach in K-P, claims PPP

Unsatisfactory performance: PTI unsuccessful to broach in K-P, claims PPP

Unsatisfactory performance: PTI unsuccessful to broach in K-P, claims PPP
PESHAWAR: The Provincial care of a Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has pronounced that a woes of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have increasing underneath a order of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Speaking during a celebration convention, provincial control of a celebration Engineer Humayun Khan pronounced that PTI did not broach in suitability with a claims and hence, people will not be speedy to opinion for a celebration in a subsequent ubiquitous elections.

“Our celebration care stands united, we will form a subsequent provincial supervision as a benefaction supervision has unsuccessful to deliver,” pronounced Humayun Khan.

Senior provincial care of a party, including former boss Khanzada Khan, Zahir Shah, Noor Alam Khan and other leaders were benefaction during a gathering hold during a chateau of a celebration personality Iftikhar Jhagra.

Humayun claimed that a PPP was being organized during local turn now and that he would himself control interviews of a celebration leaders and would benefaction a names to a celebration chairman.

The leaders also spoke about a work finished by PPP in a past claiming that it always directed to uplift a lives of a masses. He combined that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was one such plan instituted by a PPP government, though a benefaction supervision took all a credit and politicised a project.

“This celebration has done outrageous sacrifices for a country, it has given a nation a constitution, and a leaders have even sacrificed their lives for a consequence of democracy,” Humayun Khan said.

“There is no discord among celebration workers and a leadership,” pronounced Senator Khanzada Khan, former provincial boss of a party. “It is a approved celebration where each personality and workman has a right to demonstrate his/ her views,” he claimed.

Criticising a provincial government, Khanzada Khan pronounced that all a provincial institutions are confronting serious crises, provincial exchequer is dull while PTI members have increasing their salaries by 400%.

“They have no seductiveness in solution a problems faced by a masses,” Khanzada Khan said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 5th, 2017.

