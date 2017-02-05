PTV’s nuisance scandal: Accused files a insult fit opposite anchors

ISLAMABAD: While a examine into purported passionate nuisance during a state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) has prolonged, a indicted has filed a insult fit opposite a dual womanlike anchors who are also deliberation coming a sovereign ombudsman for a ‘transparent’ inquiry.
A five-member exploration cabinet – consisting of officials from a PTV and a information and broadcasting method – non-stop a examine in Nov 24 opposite stream affairs executive Agha Masood Shorish on a censure filed by dual anchorpersons, Tanzeela Mazhar and Yashfeen Jamal.
Both a anchors complained opposite Shorish for purported passionate advances and harassment.
According to a Protection opposite Harassment of Women during Workplace Act 2010, a exploration cabinet was firm to contention a commentary and recommendations within 30 days of rising a inquiry. However, it submitted a news to a PTV handling executive on Jan 26.
The supervision has been tight-lipped about a recover of a news given then. State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb told The Express Tribune in a content summary that “nobody is loitering (the report) though a chair of a cabinet wanted to write a dissenting note.”
The PTV has already slapped a anathema on a anchors for shaming a organization after they seemed in Express News speak uncover To a Point with Mansoor Ali Khan on Jan 22.
Earlier on Jan 20, a PTV released a round that pronounced ‘certain’ PTV employees were regulating amicable media to critique on matters that were now being inquired into. It had asked such people not to plead a emanate in public.
Legal notice from a accused
As a discuss about a emanate continues on amicable media, a accused, Shorish has served a certified notice to a anchors for shaming him and his family.
“Our client’s family (specifically a daughter who recently got married) is underneath measureless woe and mental anguish given of your antagonistic campaign, that is continuing,” a fit stated.
It pronounced a media campaign, vide open and amicable media including radio and amicable media is rarely reprehensible, incorrigible and unethical, a purpose of that is zero though to taint a picture of a indicted and his family.
“The debate has badly tarnished a picture and lowered in a determination of others exposing a customer to unfair and uncalled-for ridicule, critique and dislike and loathing and as a outcome led to extensive repairs to a repute of a customer nationally and internationally,” it said.
An central of a information method arcane to consultations of a examine physique pronounced both a anchors done it formidable for them to recover a news after they took to TV and amicable media about a case. “That’s because we had to stop and motionless to recover it after consummate examination,” a central said.
Another comparison central of a PTV – who was not certified to critique on a examine – pronounced a anchors competence have preempted that a news was giving ‘clean chit’ to a accused, and so they started doubt a approach they were quizzed.
The anchors have told their peers in PTV that they would take a box to a sovereign ombudsman bureau as they cruise a cabinet was ‘unjust to them’. Last year in July, a ombudsman destined a PTV to cancel one of a employees for purported harassment. Shorish is on forced leave given December.
