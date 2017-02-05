Sunday , 5 February 2017
Solidarity Day: AJK gears adult to compensate reverence to martyrs

Solidarity Day: AJK gears adult to compensate reverence to martyrs
MUZAFFARABAD: A horde of rallies, seminars and other activities have been designed to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) today.

According to skeleton issued, a tellurian sequence will be shaped during a categorical entrance and exit points during a Kohala and Mangla bridges in Azad Pattan and Barar Kot.

These entrance points couple AJK with a rest of Pakistan.

Rallies are also scheduled to be taken out in all districts of AJK to compensate loyalty to martyrs of a Kashmir struggle.

Students are approaching to strew light on a sacrifices of a Kashmiri people in debates and seminars due to be conducted in educational institutes of AJK.

Meanwhile, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Farooq Haider in their particular messages have punctuated a need for highlighting a sacrifices of a people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Both leaders vowed to continue ancillary a Kashmiri people compartment a final allotment of a dispute.

“On this day we wish to send a summary to Kashmiris [across a Line of Control] that they are not alone in their leisure onslaught and that a people of Pakistan are with them,” pronounced Member Kashmir Council Younas Mir.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 5th, 2017.

