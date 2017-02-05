Sunday , 5 February 2017
Kashmir oneness day: The bridgehead shifts online

Kashmir oneness day: The bridgehead shifts online
MUZAFFARABAD: While Azad Jammu and Kashmir, along with a rest of Pakistan observes Feb 5 as a day of oneness for those who died in a leisure struggle, a vital change witnessed would be a change in battlegrounds.

The fight has been taken adult by a girl in cyberspace.

“It [social media activism] is a best approach to contribute, to prominence a sufferings and tellurian rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK),” pronounced Maria Iqbal Tarana, a amicable romantic formed in Muzaffarabad.

“We can shake a demur of a universe village while posting and uploading videos, images and other calm associated to a Kashmiris right of self-determination and their struggle.”

This was valid no some-more than Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. While it is misleading either a 22-year-old physically participated in any aroused activities of a group, he was many mostly found waging his fight on amicable media. He was eventually killed in a infantry movement by India on Jul 8, 2016, that sparked a new call of insurgency in a doubtful Himalayan segment that continues.

Tarana combined that this was a epoch of ‘dot com’ and amicable media networking sites can be used to during slightest demonstrate oneness with their brothers in and sisters in IoK.

“We are [living] in assent and comfort in AJK. If we have small bit time to share a grief and sorrows of a Kashmiri brothers, afterwards we consider we should write a judgment on a amicable networking sites to display Indian atrocities before starting a daily work in offices, schools, colleges and universities,” pronounced another amicable romantic Shaishta Safi.

“I trust that if we upload usually a design of a victims of Indian state terrorism, it would not usually assistance to reanimate a wounds of Kashmiris, though also display a aroused picture of India before a world,” pronounced Shahid Mahmood Wani, another amicable media activist.

Wani has been regulating a internet and amicable media for a final 13 years and believes that it helps cover open opinion.

“In a fast-paced lives, nobody has time to watch TV or review newspapers. However, any prepared citizen has a smartphone on that they can simply review what is function around a creation and we have been regulating it to demonstrate oneness with a brothers in IoK,” Wani added.

Wani pronounced that some-more than a million people opposite a Line of Control are related to any other by amicable media. If any and any one of these used amicable media to display atrocities committed by Indian infantry in IOK and a ceasefire violations along a LoC, it would assistance pull a world’s courtesy towards a Kashmir brawl and a sufferings of a people in IoK.

His statements are given serve faith by India’s actions that resorted to shutting down a internet before banishment a self-evident initial shot in IOK during a new conflict.

However, Wani certified that a girl do need discipline to make a effective use of amicable media and their messages impactful.

“When Burhan Wani used this record in dispute section to display Indian brutalities afterwards because can’t we use a same record to support a Kashmir means in a pacific sourroundings of AJK,” he asked.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 5th, 2017.

