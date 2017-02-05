Sunday , 5 February 2017
Extreme weather: Heavy layer disrupts life in G-B’s Ghizer Valley

Extreme weather: Heavy layer disrupts life in G-B's Ghizer Valley
GILGIT: Heavy layer has once again disrupted life in a high-altitude valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan, with a Ghizer hollow a misfortune affected.

On a other hand, landslides, triggered by complicated sleet and snowfall, have blocked a vital Karakoram Highway during Kohistan, suspending trade between G-B and rest of a country.

In a Ghizer hollow of G-B, over dual feet of layer over a past dual days has blocked several roads and influenced a energy supply.

“In my village, some-more than dual feet of layer has been available in 36 hours,” pronounced Inayat Abdali, a proprietor of Hundarap encampment of Phandar valley.

“There is no energy for 36 hours while a roads are also blocked,” Abdali told The Express Tribune, wailing his miseries.

According to reports, besides Phandar and Handarap, a other villages including Gulakmuli and Teru have also perceived complicated layer ensuing in closure of roads.

“The layer has left several people and their stock stranded in Nullahs,” pronounced another proprietor about a area where internal farmers live nearby high pastures to feed their livestock.

“In markets, a cessation of food reserve have resulted in a cost hike,” he said, seeking authorities to take notice of a situation.

In a Gojal valley, a remarkable thunderstorm uprooted trees and influenced electricity and write delivery lines.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 5th, 2017.

