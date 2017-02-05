Cooperation opposite corruption: NAB looking to pointer MoU with Malaysia

NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry talks to a media. PHOTO: ONLINE
Days after announcing that an agreement had been sealed with Beijing to raise team-work in expulsion of crime and manage transparency, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is looking to pointer a identical agreement with Malaysia.
This was settled by NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry in a matter released by a government on Saturday.
In a assembly with Misahl CEO Amir Jehangir, Chaudhry exchanged views on successful alleviation in Pakistan’s competitiveness on a tellurian index of a World Economic Forum from 126 to 122 for 2016-17.
Mishal is a partner hospital of World Economic Forum.
Chaudhry remarkable that alleviation in Pakistan’s tellurian competitiveness rankings by World Economic Forum was a good feat for Pakistan.
Through minute introspection and research of organisational weaknesses, renovate of procedures and business processes, all pillars of a organization such as operations, prosecution, tellurian apparatus growth and recognition and impediment had been reactivated and energised.
The NAB pronounced management serve a series of vital initiatives have been undertaken directed during rejuvenation of a organization including a introduction of a quantifiable grading complement (QGS) to guard a opening of all NAB informal offices.
Further, Chaudhry pronounced NAB was handling a satisfactory and effective inner burden government (IAM) complement for a officers and staffers.
A web formed monitoring and analysis complement (MES) too has been implemented. The outlay of any and each review officer is reflected on executive dashboard during all executive levels in a system.
On multilateral front, he pronounced NAB had instituted a discourse between a anti-corruption authorities of South Asian Association of Regional Countries (Saarc) countries with a offer to set adult a Saarc anti-corruption forum.
In this regard, a initial assembly of a kind was hold by NAB in Islamabad Sep final year where a heads of anti-corruption authorities in Saarc countries concluded to emanate a due forum.
On a shared team-work front, Pakistan sealed a chit of bargain (MoU) with China to streamline and structure shared team-work in a fields of anti-corruption.
In a context of a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), this team-work will serve boost certainty in projects undertaken.
Another MoU is due to be sealed with Malaysia for that a sum are being worked out.
The NAB arch pronounced that a government is committed to exterminate crime though it can usually do that with support from all segments of a society.
He positive that NAB would not gangling any bid in this means for crime giveaway Pakistan.
Cooperation opposite corruption: NAB looking to pointer MoU with Malaysia
NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry talks to a media. PHOTO: ONLINE
Days after announcing that an agreement had been sealed with Beijing to raise team-work in expulsion of crime and manage transparency, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is looking to pointer a identical agreement with Malaysia.
This was settled by NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry in a matter released by a government on Saturday.
In a assembly with Misahl CEO Amir Jehangir, Chaudhry exchanged views on successful alleviation in Pakistan’s competitiveness on a tellurian index of a World Economic Forum from 126 to 122 for 2016-17.
Mishal is a partner hospital of World Economic Forum.
Chaudhry remarkable that alleviation in Pakistan’s tellurian competitiveness rankings by World Economic Forum was a good feat for Pakistan.
Through minute introspection and research of organisational weaknesses, renovate of procedures and business processes, all pillars of a organization such as operations, prosecution, tellurian apparatus growth and recognition and impediment had been reactivated and energised.
The NAB pronounced management serve a series of vital initiatives have been undertaken directed during rejuvenation of a organization including a introduction of a quantifiable grading complement (QGS) to guard a opening of all NAB informal offices.
Further, Chaudhry pronounced NAB was handling a satisfactory and effective inner burden government (IAM) complement for a officers and staffers.
A web formed monitoring and analysis complement (MES) too has been implemented. The outlay of any and each review officer is reflected on executive dashboard during all executive levels in a system.
On multilateral front, he pronounced NAB had instituted a discourse between a anti-corruption authorities of South Asian Association of Regional Countries (Saarc) countries with a offer to set adult a Saarc anti-corruption forum.
In this regard, a initial assembly of a kind was hold by NAB in Islamabad Sep final year where a heads of anti-corruption authorities in Saarc countries concluded to emanate a due forum.
On a shared team-work front, Pakistan sealed a chit of bargain (MoU) with China to streamline and structure shared team-work in a fields of anti-corruption.
In a context of a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), this team-work will serve boost certainty in projects undertaken.
Another MoU is due to be sealed with Malaysia for that a sum are being worked out.
The NAB arch pronounced that a government is committed to exterminate crime though it can usually do that with support from all segments of a society.
He positive that NAB would not gangling any bid in this means for crime giveaway Pakistan.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 5th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Jinnah as a parliamentarian: ‘Quaid-i-Azam has left ...
February 5, 2017
Harassment? Sub-inspector suspended; exploration launched
February 5, 2017
Negotiations: Mexico, Turkey speed adult trade deal
February 4, 2017
NEPRA’s 2014-15 report: Power companies grossly understate ...
February 4, 2017