Sunday , 5 February 2017
Harassment? Sub-inspector suspended; exploration launched

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi military Saturday dangling a military officer during a Mandra Police Station and launched an exploration opposite him for allegedly intimately badgering a woman.

RS*, a proprietor of Gujar Khan, had indicted Sub-Inspector (SI) Mazhar Ikram of badgering her in a bid to stop her from posterior a rapist box that she had lodged opposite a hermit of a military official.

The lady seemed before City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan during an open open conference on Saturday and complained that she had purebred a box opposite Muhammad Imran on Jul 25, 2016, over a brawl they had.

She combined that SI Ikram, a hermit of a Imran, had allegedly barged into her residence during 2:30am. He allegedly hold her warrant during gunpoint and attempted to rape her.

The complainant also told a CPO that SI Mazhar had threatened to implicate her in a fraudulent narcotics box if she continued to pursue a rapist box opposite his brother.

She serve told CPO Khan that SI Ikram allegedly threatened to implicate her in fake cases if she continued to pursue a box opposite Imran.

After conference a complaint, a CPO dangling SI Ikram and private him from his duties and systematic a departmental exploration opposite him.

*Name funded to strengthen identity

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 5th, 2017.

