The vault: Zubaida Machiyara

The gifted purse engineer unlocks her safe and takes us by her personal collection of Swarovski and stone-encrusted clutches

How/when did we get meddlesome in bags?

A few months ago we realised there is a outrageous opening in a marketplace when it comes to handbags. we felt a ones that are accessible locally are of bad peculiarity and a high-quality ones cost a fortune. This gathering me to rise and emanate Swarovski clutches and boxed bags that can be ragged with celebration wear and can simply take an outfit from day to night.

What are your favourite bags in your collection?

From my collection, we adore a rose-gold ombré bag and a ‘Tiffany Pearl’ bag.

Where did we get them?

They are all imported, as a peculiarity of Swarovski as good as other stones being sole in a internal markets, is really poor. However, we have them customised according to my possess cultured and welfare of colour palettes.

Is there any square we are emotionally trustworthy to and why?

My sister Sabah got married recently and she had asked me to customise a purchase for her to wear on her reception. As of now, we consider it was a one square that binds a many nauseating value for me.

Share a story with us about how we acquired one of your favourite bags:

Fashion is all about changing times and taste. For me, it is really critical that we usually make a limit of 4 pieces in any design. This is how we keep all my designs uninformed and unique. Usually a one square that we save for myself however, ends adult removing sole out!

Is there anything on your radar that we wish to get in a future?

I only had some-more than my common sip of sell therapy! However, we am on a wait-list for an Hermès Birkin, so let’s see when we finally get my hands on it.

