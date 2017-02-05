Sunday , 5 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » College in Bosnia offers scholarships to people criminialized by Trump

College in Bosnia offers scholarships to people criminialized by Trump

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 5, 2017 In Commerce 0
College in Bosnia offers scholarships to people criminialized by Trump
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

A Bosnia-based general propagandize pronounced on Friday it would offer scholarships to refugees and students from 7 nations influenced by a immigration anathema released final week by US President’s Donald Trump.

Starbucks to sinecure 10,000 refugees worldwide after Trump ban

United World College (UWC) Mostar, one of 17 UWC schools worldwide that aim to move together students from dispute zones, non-stop in 2005 with a idea of recovering racial groups after a Bosnian fight of a 1990s.

“We offer scholarships to US students, as good as to refugees and students from infancy Muslim countries criminialized by a US Executive sequence to send a vigilance for peace,” pronounced Valentina Mindoljevic, conduct of a UWC Mostar.

Green label holders enclosed in Trump ban: Homeland Security

Trump’s sequence bars a acknowledgment of people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen and places an unfixed reason on Syrian refugees.

The propagandize in 2011 extended a grant to Kim Han-sol, a grandson of former North Korean personality Kim Jong-il, after Hong Kong refused him a visa to investigate there.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Google, distinct Microsoft, contingency spin over unfamiliar emails: US judge
‘So-called judge’ derided by Trump famous for fairness, work with youth
Top drawer: Feb 2, 2017
Mobile app helps China redeem hundreds of blank children
France’s Le Pen launches debate with anti-EU message
The vault: Zubaida Machiyara
Lithuania builds ‘dream’ Tesla bureau with Minecraft
College in Bosnia offers scholarships to people criminialized by Trump
Trump: US will win interest of judge’s transport anathema order
The notepad: Mishayl Naek
Jinnah as a parliamentarian: ‘Quaid-i-Azam has left ‘missing’ from the memories’
Extreme weather: Heavy layer disrupts life in G-B’s Ghizer Valley

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions