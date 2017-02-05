College in Bosnia offers scholarships to people criminialized by Trump

A Bosnia-based general propagandize pronounced on Friday it would offer scholarships to refugees and students from 7 nations influenced by a immigration anathema released final week by US President’s Donald Trump.
United World College (UWC) Mostar, one of 17 UWC schools worldwide that aim to move together students from dispute zones, non-stop in 2005 with a idea of recovering racial groups after a Bosnian fight of a 1990s.
“We offer scholarships to US students, as good as to refugees and students from infancy Muslim countries criminialized by a US Executive sequence to send a vigilance for peace,” pronounced Valentina Mindoljevic, conduct of a UWC Mostar.
Trump’s sequence bars a acknowledgment of people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen and places an unfixed reason on Syrian refugees.
The propagandize in 2011 extended a grant to Kim Han-sol, a grandson of former North Korean personality Kim Jong-il, after Hong Kong refused him a visa to investigate there.
