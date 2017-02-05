611 blank children were found final year. PHOTO: AFP
A mobile app helped Chinese authorities redeem hundreds of blank children final year, Xinhua news group reported on Saturday, in a nation where child trafficking is rampant.
The Ministry of Public Security pronounced 611 blank children were found final year, Xinhua said.
The “Tuanyuan”, or “reunion” in Chinese, app grown by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd was launched in May and has authorised military officers to share information and work together.
Users nearby a plcae where a child has left accept pull notifications, including photos and descriptions. Notifications are sent to users over and over from a plcae of a disappearance if a child is still not found.
A new chronicle of a app in Nov has stretched a strech by team-work with other renouned mobile apps, such as Alibaba’s online selling website Taobao, hunt engine Baidu, Tencent Holdings Ltd’s present messaging program QQ and mobile ride-sharing height Didi Chuxing.
Child trafficking is common in China, where race control policies, nonetheless recently relaxed, have bolstered a normal disposition for masculine offspring.
Boys are seen as a categorical support for aged relatives and heirs to a family name. This has resulted in abortions, killings or abandonment of girls.
The imbalance has combined rapist direct for abducted or bought baby boys, though also for baby girls unfailing to be destiny brides attracting abounding dowries.
