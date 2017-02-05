Lithuania builds ‘dream’ Tesla bureau with Minecraft

VILNIUS: Lithuanian entrepreneurs fervent to woo Tesla Motors to their shores have built an whole bureau to stir a electric carmaker… inside a Minecraft video game.
Responding to a devise announced final year by Tesla CEO Elon Musk to build a second bureau in Europe, 40 gamers used a renouned online building diversion to erect a practical reproduction — in usually 35 hours — of a company’s battery prolongation plant.
But this time, instead of a strange site in a US state of Nevada, a plant was located in a Baltic EU state.
The gamers afterwards posted a 2:28-minute video on YouTube, display off their model, that is finish with solar appetite panels and electricity generators.
“Welcome to a dream,” reads a heading seen in a 3D video as a spectator is shown by a practical plant.
It appears a gamers knew how to interest to a tech geeks during Tesla, that tweeted on Saturday: “Lithuania knows a approach to a heart”.
Lithuanian businessman Vladas Lasas, who was behind a initiative, pronounced his republic of 3 million faces tough foe from during slightest 10 European countries.
“We have teams to build a practical bureau in reduction than a week. And we could have genuine teams operative in genuine factories within a integrate of years,” he told AFP on Saturday.
Lasas pronounced a new “gigafactory” would yield a poignant boost to a Lithuanian economy, and could assistance quell flight by immature people to richer Western EU states.
Tesla has another plant in a Netherlands.
Lithuanian Economy Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius hailed a commencement and pronounced “it was usually a commencement in a bid to have Tesla in Lithuania”.
“This non-governmental commencement proves that a IT specialists are not usually gifted though also resourceful adequate to warn a world,” he said.
