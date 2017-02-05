Cabins are seen inside “Book And Bed”, a bookshop-themed plug hotel, in Tokyo, Japan Jan 19, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
TOKYO: A hotel in Japan is defying a digital books trend and appealing to guest who cite to twist adult with a normal paper book.
Book and Bed Tokyo, a movement of Japan’s famous plug hotels, offers guest a closet-sized berth embedded in rows of bookshelves. The walls, roof and many of a taste of a hotel are packaged with 3,200 books in opposite languages.
A common room serves as a loll for day visitors who can also come to share a knowledge of reading books together. “There are many visitors staying in one large space, so we can promulgate and feel relaxed,” pronounced tyro Natsuki Suno, who was holding a mangle from her studies.
The hotel, that non-stop 18 months ago, has 60 brick bedrooms versed with a mattress and reading lamp. Depending on a room, overnight rates operation from 3,800 yen ($33) to 4,800 yen ($42). Daytime visitors can loll in cushioned corners of a hotel for 500 yen an hour.
Kei Asai, arch executive of Book and Bed, pronounced he wanted to offer something over a normal plug hotel. “The reason because we came adult with this judgment was that we wanted to stay in this kind of hotel where we can tumble defunct while enjoying something fun,” he said.
A Tokyo hotel for bookworms
