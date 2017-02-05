Sunday , 5 February 2017
Jaguars owners Shahid Khan voices displeasure over Trump’s immigration ban

NFL group Jacksonville Jaguars owners Shahid Khan, a usually Muslim among a principal owners of a NFL teams and a richest male of Pakistani descent, has publicly uttered his condemnation over US President Donald Trump’s executive sequence to anathema visits by adults from 7 primarily Muslim countries.

While many celebrities have refrained from holding a open position over a issue, Shahid, on Saturday, done it transparent that he was against to a ban.

Trump imposes new Iran sanctions

“The bedrock of this nation is immigration and unequivocally a good subdivision between church and state,” pronounced Shahid. “Even for a country, it’s not good as a sequence could repudiate entrance to some of a tens of thousands of people who can minister to a creation of America.”

Shahid serve combined that he had suspicion that Trump would assuage his views on immigrants and Muslims after he took bureau though he was astounded and unhappy to see a boss still adhering to his nonconformist views.

US Attorney General named for ‘courage award’ after defying Trump’s transport ban

Shahid, however, praised a sovereign decider who temporarily blocked a president’s immigration order. “We have to demeanour during it formed on what can we do to make a difference,” he said. “And right now, there are adequate army in energy and play that we have to see how this thing ends up.”

Despite his antithesis to Trump’s immigration policies, Shahid has been a outspoken believer of a Republicans and even voted for Trump since he upheld his mercantile policies.

