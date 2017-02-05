Sunday , 5 February 2017
Kuwait denies it imposed transport anathema praised by Trump

Kuwait denies it imposed transport anathema praised by Trump
International arrivals ensue routinely during Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport after a sovereign decider in Washington state released a national stop of a transport anathema imposed by US President Donald Trump's executive sequence in Dallas, Texas, US Feb 4, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS

International arrivals ensue routinely during Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport after a sovereign decider in Washington state released a national stop of a transport anathema imposed by US President Donald Trump’s executive sequence in Dallas, Texas, US Feb 4, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS

DUBAI: Kuwait has denied a media news that pronounced it had imposed a transport anathema on adults from several Muslim-majority countries, a story that US President Donald Trump praised on Facebook.

“Smart!” a post on Trump’s central Facebook page pronounced on Thursday, joining to a news on Jordanian news website Al Bawaba that purported that Kuwait had “mirrored” a preference by a Trump administration to temporarily bar travellers from several countries.

Pakistan in a bewilderment over Trump’s transport ban

The essay purported that “Syrians, Iraqis, Iranians, Pakistanis and Afghans” would not be authorised to enter a Gulf state “while a sweeping anathema is in place”. But Kuwait’s unfamiliar method refuted a report, that was widely picked adult by news websites renouned with Trump supporters including Breitbart, Infowars and Sputnik.

Kuwait “categorically denies these claims and affirms that these reported nationalities … have large communities in Kuwait and suffer full rights,” a method orator was quoted as observant on state news group KUNA on Friday. Citizens of a countries mentioned revisit Kuwait regularly, it added.

Confusion and protests during airports greeted a executive sequence Trump sealed final weekend to bar for 90 days entrance into a United States by travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Iran welcomes US wrestling group after transport anathema halted

Representatives of a restricted countries as good as several beside nations cursed a move, though Trump on his Twitter comment pronounced a beginning enjoyed support in a region. “Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries determine with a ban. They know if certain people are authorised in it’s genocide destruction!” he wrote.

The United Arab Emirates was one nation that did publicly give a anathema a totalled response. Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed called a anathema an inner US matter that did not aim Muslims.

