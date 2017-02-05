ISTANBUL: Turkish military on Sunday incarcerated around 400 suspected members of a Islamic State nonconformist organisation in national raids, including foreigners and those suspected of formulation attacks, reports said.
The operation around a nation saw 150 suspects incarcerated in Sanliurfa in a southeast, 60 in a collateral Ankara as good as dozens some-more arrests in provinces trimming from Bursa in a west to Bingol in a east, a Dogan and Anadolu news agencies reported.
Turkey detains some 400 Islamic State suspects in national raids: reports
