Dozens killed as complicated sleet blankets tools of Afghanistan

The sleet wreaked massacre on vital roads in Afghanistan, including a Kabul-Kandahar Highway, where troops and soldiers had to rescue around 250 cars and buses trapped by a storm. PHOTO: AFP

KABUL: Parts of Afghanistan struggled to puncture out from complicated sleet on Sunday, with dozens of people reported killed and some vital highways closed.

Heavy sleet also blanketed a Afghan collateral of Kabul, where a supervision sealed a offices. In northern Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, over a past dual days as many as 19 people were killed and 17 harmed by avalanches, collapsed roofs and highway accidents, pronounced Naweed Frotan, a orator for a provincial governor. The supervision was operative to strech during slightest 12 districts in Badakhshan that had been totally cut off, he added.

Avalanche claims 9 lives in Chitral

The sleet wreaked massacre on vital roads in Afghanistan, including a Kabul-Kandahar Highway, where troops and soldiers had to rescue around 250 cars and buses trapped by a storm, pronounced Jawid Salangi, a orator for Ghazni province, where as most as dual metres of new sleet was reported.

“Some people were carried to internal residents’ houses and some to troops and troops checkpoints,” he said, observant that officials approaching a highway to free quickly. “Fortunately we arrived on time and there is not a singular causality.”

The Salang pass north of Kabul was also sealed underneath as most as dual and a half metres of snow, according to troops ubiquitous Rajab Salangi, who oversees a area. “It will sojourn blocked until a sleet is privileged from a categorical road, comforts are supposing and it is protected to travel,” he said.

