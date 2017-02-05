Sunday , 5 February 2017
Education ad hoc

February 5, 2017
Education ad hoc
LORALAI: This is about a latest opening constructed in a Education Department of Balochistan. The already struggling preparation dialect is directly strike by a default of proficient preparation officers. Data accessible unquestionably demonstrated that 38 pivotal slots in a beleaguered range are using by an ad hoc system. Surprisingly, a slots of secretary of delegate education, executive of education, schools, and director, house of curriculum fell vacant. To fill these vacancies, youth officers are given “look after charge” to cover adult a space.

Apart from this, District Education Officer positions in 19 out of 32 districts have been empty for a month. There are no suitable measures seen to fill adult these slots. The lukewarm opinion of a provincial supervision can be gauged from a fact that no provincial minster paid mind to this issue. The obligatory provincial supervision cut down a preparation bill from 20 per cent to 17 per cent. The preparation complement in a range is mired in problems and a provincial supervision has backtracked on a progressing promises. The dire need of a hour is that a arch apportion and authorities endangered demeanour into this critical issue.

Mohammad Ishaq Nasar

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.

