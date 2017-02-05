ISLAMABAD: Law coercion crew are looking for 3 policemen who allegedly illegally cramped a male and extorted Rs50,000 from him by melancholy to book him for drug peddling.
Raja Muhammad Adnan told military that SI Shams Akbar, along with constables Muhammad Saleem and Tauqeer, had allegedly abducted him from Dharek Mohri on Feb 1.
They afterwards allegedly cramped Adnan in a village military centre.
“They tortured me in a military chowki and threatened to implicate me in a drug pulling case,” claimed Adnan in a focus to a police.
“They let me go after holding Rs50,000 on Feb 2,” he added.
The complainant serve claimed that he had paid a cops Rs20,000 final month.“They demanded that we compensate them Rs20,000 each month,” pronounced Adnan.
A military officer pronounced that a 3 military officials indicted by a complainant had been dangling and were on a run.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.
Read full story
February 5, 2017
On a run: Three policemen dangling on coercion charges
ISLAMABAD: Law coercion crew are looking for 3 policemen who allegedly illegally cramped a male and extorted Rs50,000 from him by melancholy to book him for drug peddling.
Raja Muhammad Adnan told military that SI Shams Akbar, along with constables Muhammad Saleem and Tauqeer, had allegedly abducted him from Dharek Mohri on Feb 1.
They afterwards allegedly cramped Adnan in a village military centre.
“They tortured me in a military chowki and threatened to implicate me in a drug pulling case,” claimed Adnan in a focus to a police.
“They let me go after holding Rs50,000 on Feb 2,” he added.
The complainant serve claimed that he had paid a cops Rs20,000 final month.“They demanded that we compensate them Rs20,000 each month,” pronounced Adnan.
A military officer pronounced that a 3 military officials indicted by a complainant had been dangling and were on a run.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Renewed interest: Youngsters breathe new life into ...
February 5, 2017
Education ad hoc
February 5, 2017
Targeting youth: NAB aims to boost CBS ...
February 5, 2017
Jaguars owners Shahid Khan voices displeasure over ...
February 5, 2017