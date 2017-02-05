Sunday , 5 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » On a run: Three policemen dangling on coercion charges  

On a run: Three policemen dangling on coercion charges  

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 5, 2017 In Showbiz 0
On a run: Three policemen dangling on coercion charges  
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: Law coercion crew are looking for 3 policemen who allegedly illegally cramped a male and extorted Rs50,000 from him by melancholy to book him for drug peddling.

Raja Muhammad Adnan told military that SI Shams Akbar, along with constables Muhammad Saleem and Tauqeer, had allegedly abducted him from Dharek Mohri on Feb 1.

They afterwards allegedly cramped Adnan in a village military centre.

“They tortured me in a military chowki and threatened to implicate me in a drug pulling case,” claimed Adnan in a focus to a police.

“They let me go after holding Rs50,000 on Feb 2,” he added.

The complainant serve claimed that he had paid a cops Rs20,000 final month.“They demanded that we compensate them Rs20,000 each month,” pronounced Adnan.

A military officer pronounced that a 3 military officials indicted by a complainant had been dangling and were on a run.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Simulations: NUST students interpretation indication UN
Relief for commuters: Service highway from Rawat to airfield opens for traffic
On a run: Three policemen dangling on coercion charges  
Probationary promotions: IIUI teachers direct incentives, bluster protest
Legal tangle: Pakistan’s children wait origination of rights watchdog
Renewed interest: Youngsters breathe new life into Gilgit-Baltistan folk styles
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Human bondage shaped to demonstrate oneness with Kashmiris
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Human bondage shaped to demonstrate oneness with Kashmiris
Rehabilitation: AIOU to ascent educational comforts in jails
Rehabilitation: AIOU to ascent educational comforts in jails
Education ad hoc
Targeting youth: NAB aims to boost CBS to 50,000 this year

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions